Reese Witherspoon sure has a taste for fine living, and with a distinctly Southern flair. The movie star, business mogul and Tennessee resident has lived the good life in a series of stunning homes all over the U.S.

Where Does Reese Witherspoon Live?

Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, have owned a number of spectacular properties in different parts of the country. They currently reside mainly in Nashville in a vast $18 million estate they purchased in 2022, but the couple have also owned a historic Tennessee manor home they bought to preserve in 2014, and they also recently sold another stunning Southern manor home in Nashville that they refurbished and sold at a considerable profit.

The couple also sold a staggering estate in the Los Angeles area earlier in 2022, and they sold off another magazine-worthy estate in Malibu at a considerable profit in 2020. Real estate has become an important part of Witherspoon's financial portfolio, alongside her acting career and her various business ventures.

What Does Reese Witherspoon Do Besides Acting?

Witherspoon has become a one-woman business juggernaut over the years. In addition to her acting roles in top films including Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama and television shows including Big Little Lies and The Morning Show, she launched a production company called Pacific Standard, which she later folded into her Hello Sunshine media company. She also owns a retail brand called Draper James, which focuses on fashion and home decor inspired by the South.

How Do I See Pictures of Reese Witherspoon's House?

Pictures of Witherspoon's current home in Nashville are not available, but you can scroll through the galleries below to see inside her various luxury homes in Tennessee, California and Hawaii.

PICTURES: See Inside Reese Witherspoon's Stunning Nashville Manor Home Reese Witherspoon has sold her historic manor home in Nashville, and pictures show a stunning historic property. Her 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot estate in one of the highest-dollar areas of Music City sold for $7.35 million.

PICTURES: See Inside Reese Witherspoon's Spectacular $21.5 Million Estate Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actor got $21.5 million for her newly renovated 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 10,343-square-foot mansion in Mandeville Canyon, which is $5.5 million more than she paid for it in March of 2020. Pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that is spectacular even by the standards of celebrity mansions, but in an elegant way that's not gaudy or too showy.

See Inside Reese Witherspoon's Historic Nashville Mansion: