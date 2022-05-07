Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning California Estate for $21.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her opulent mansion in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles, only two years after purchasing the luxurious residence. The Oscar-winning actor received $21.5 million for her completely renovated estate in Mandeville Canyon — slightly over $5.5 million more than she paid for it in March of 2020.
Witherspoon and her husband, heavyweight Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth, purchased their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,504-square-foot estate for just under $16 million in March of 2020. The English Country-style manor sits on three acres of very private, gated land in a canyon in Los Angeles on what the property listing termed "one of the most secluded streets in Los Angeles."
They expanded the house into 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and 10,343 total square feet, and they re-painted the exterior white. The couple also updated the interior to an even more luxurious standard than before, with custom-designed finishes and woodwork in every room, as well as high ceilings and highest-end finishes throughout. The front doors open into a stunning two-story foyer with black & white marble and limestone tile framed and a sweeping white oak staircase.
The first floor includes formal living and dining rooms, two luxurious powder rooms, a family room with a bar, a wood-paneled office or media room, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry and a built-in breakfast room and two bedrooms suites with their own bathrooms and walk-in closets.
The second floor centers around a lavish owner's wing with separate bathrooms, separate walk-in closets, an office or nursery and four more en suite bedrooms.
The spectacular estate offers an easy flow from indoor to outdoor living spaces, with 10 French doors that open to a carefully manicured front lawn, as well as a lush back lawn with gardens and sweeping views of the canyons.
The exterior of the estate also features a 40-foot pool with a spa, as well as a limestone barbecue with an eight-seat bar. Additional amenities of the ultra-upper-end residence include a Crestron smart home system, Lutron lighting, a state-of-the-art security system, laundry rooms on both floors and a separate entrance for staff and service.
Witherspoon and Toth also purchased a historic Southern manor home in her hometown of Nashville in 2014, which they renovated and live in part-time. The couple recently sold a magazine-worthy farmhouse that they owned in Malibu.
Scroll through the photos below to see inside Reese Witherspoon's jaw-dropping California mansion, and keep scrolling to peek inside her manor home in Tennessee and her Malibu retreat.