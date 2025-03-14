‘American Idol': Doug Kiker’s Final Facebook Message Is a Beautiful Reminder

American Idol singer Doug Kiker's death devastated family, friends and fans. Some have taken to his social media pages to send prayers.

On Facebook, they'll find one last sobering note.

Doug Kiker died on Monday (March 10). His sister Angela says the Alabama native was in Denver, Colo. at the time.

American Idol judges fell in love with the "singing garbage man" during Season 18, in 2020.

Kiker made it to Hollywood but was eliminated soon after although he did return to perform virtually during the finale.

How Did Doug Kiker Die?

No cause of death has been revealed for the 32-year-old Kiker. The GoFundMe is focused on giving him a proper service.

"Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden," a message at the page reads.

So far, nearly $4,000 has been raised.

Katy Perry became emotional hearing Kiker's story, and Lionel Richie went out of his way to celebrate his character during his audition. Neither has commented on social media yet, nor has Luke Bryan or Ryan Seacrest.

Doug Kiker's Final Facebook Message

After competing on American Idol, Kiker continued to sing and record music. His Instagram page was a hub for his latest songs and upcoming events. That's where fans have felt comfortable sharing memories and sending prayers.

"Your voice was absolutely amazing. Rest in peace," says @siobhan_bunn1003 on a Dec. 2022 post.

"I'm so incredibly sorry," adds @redbird.1226. "Condolences to family and friends. Amazing singer and a very endearing person."

Family has shared memories on Facebook. "He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many," writes sister Angela Kiker. "Your (sic) singing with the Angel's now Bubba."

"He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh," adds older sister Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramierez. "My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."

It's been nearly three years since Kiker posted publicly, but his final message may offer some comfort. On June 25, 2022 he wrote, "It's going to be ok y'all."

Followers expressed serious concern for his well-being in the comments section of that post, as well as one posted one month prior.

Little is known about Kiker's life since 2022. He leaves behind two children born to his ex-fiancée Valerie. The second child is who he dedicated his performance to when auditioning for American Idol.

That moment brought Perry to tears.

