Riley Green has announced a new release — an extend-play single (EP) called If It Wasn't for Trucks — that will serve as a sneak peek of the country singer's forthcoming full-length album.

The five-song effort from the "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" singer and 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year arrives after a period Green spent hunkering down in his Jacksonville, Ala., home base. It's where he fell in love with music in the first place.

After all, Green's roots "have always been at the forefront of his songwriting, celebrating his small-town upbringing," a press release explains. The new tracks "reflect his early influences with lyrics [centered on] nostalgia as the Southern chart-topper delves into the next chapter of his story."

And while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has sidelined live concerts — for the time being, at least — the singer hopes his new EP can still serve as a source of inspiration for listeners.

"I'm excited to be releasing the If It Wasn't for Trucks EP," Green says. "I've been using my time off to do a lot of writing and although we can't play music for fans face-to-face right now, I'm glad I can still share some new music with everyone. I hope to see everyone back on the road soon."

Following the release, fans can expect Green's sophomore album and follow-up to 2019's Different 'Round Here to emerge at some point down the road. But this isn't the first time he has previewed new music with an EP. In the past, he's released short song collections such as Grab That Man a Beer (2019), In a Truck Right Now (2018), a self-titled EP (2018) and Outlaws Like Us (2017).

If It Wasn't for Trucks arrives Sept. 11 via Big Machine Label Group.

BMLG Records

