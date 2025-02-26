Riley Green Just Threatened His Social Media Fans: ‘Gettin’ Blocked’

Watch what you say to Riley Green, because it might get you blocked.

The country singer issued a 'harsh' warning to his followers as he shared a snippet of a new song on his social media. But don't worry, it has nothing to do with whether or not you like the the song.

Instead, it's about his Christmas tree. Which is still on display in his home, for some reason.

In the video, Green strums along on his guitar, belting out the lyrics to a fresh take on a break up track. Over his left shoulder is a well-lit and still decorated Christmas tree watching from the back corner of the room.

"Song I just wrote called ... 'Make It Rain' hope yall like it..." he writes in the caption.

"Also first person to make a smarta-- remark about my Christmas tree being up is gettin blocked."

Fans Respond to Riley Green's Christmas Tree Still Being Up

Scrolling through the comments on the video, it appears his followers obeyed his rule. Or maybe some didn't and they've already been blocked. Either way, many said the tree was the last thing they were looking at with Green on the screen.

"Nobody is looking at your Christmas tree, sir," one fan points out.

"Riley, no one's lookin' at your tree," another adds, with a pair of winking emojis.

"I'd do anything to be that Christmas tree," one person says, while another writes, "I want to be that Christmas tree."

Honestly, it's nice to see that Green took the time to put up such a stunning Christmas tree. Why would he want to take it down?