Riley Green is a tour headliner now, and that comes with a big ol' fancy tour bus, complete with a master bedroom and bath.

Green teamed up with Hey Dude shoes to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at where he rests his head each night after leaving the stage.

This video tour starts off like an MTV Cribs episode, with Green introducing himself and letting the camera crew on board the bus.

When the singer heads to his master bedroom, he first stops to point out the bunk beds on the bus, where he would have slept before he was headlining. His big, new bedroom is certainly an upgrade.

Green pushes a fancy button that slides the bedroom door open automatically, then says: "Don't tell anybody I showed y'all this, either."

The "I Wish Grandpas Never Die" singer points out that he has his own bathroom in his private suite — there's a separate bathroom on the bus for guests and crew members.

Now in his private space, he admits: "I ain't quite got all the lights figured out yet."

Once Green hits the lights we can see that he has a few hats laid on his dresser, so he has options. He also shows off his automatic blinds, which are clutch if he needs some privacy in a hurry.

Green points out that he has boots and clothes in his bedroom suite, and his bed looks to be a full-size bed with some satin sheets.

As far as food goes, the star admits that his bus driver always parks as close to the catering tent as possible, because the "Worst Way" singer only has protein shakes, granola bars and various snacks on board.

How Much Does a Tour Bus Cost?

According to National Bus, most tour buses cost anywhere from $450,000 to well over a million dollars, depending on what unique features an artist wants.

Some artists also rent their tour buses, and that can range from $1,000-$10,000 per day, again, depending on what the amenities are.

How Many Number One Songs Does Riley Green Have?

Green has charted three no. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, his most recent being his solo single, "Worst Way."

