Riley Strain's University of Missouri classmates came to their feet as his family accepted his diploma during a commencement ceremony last weekend.

The 22-year-old graduated with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies and a minor in business. Mother Michelle Whiteid led family who accepted on his behalf. She broke down crying as she hugged administration.

Strain died in Nashville on March 8 after an evening spent hopping around several downtown Nashville honky-tonks.

He was in town for a fraternity event.

A toxicology report is complete but not yet released.

Related: Riley Strain Toxicology Report Is Done, But ...

Strain is first mentioned about 13 minutes into the ceremony's livestream. In fact, everyone in attendance pays tribute with a moment of silence prior to the traditional listing of graduates.

About nine minutes later his name is heard. It takes a full minute for family to walk up, accept his diploma, pose for photos and move on. Everyone in attendance stood and cheered for the family.

Whiteid gave several interviews in the weeks after her son's disappearance and a few after his body was pulled from the Cumberland River on March 22. In recent weeks, the group has been quiet as everyone waited for the results of the autopsy.

Riley Strain Investigation Update:

The questions family, friends and those invested in this investigation are interested in are if Strain was inebriated, and if so, how badly. Also, some have theorized that he could have been drugged, especially after his mother admitted he'd texted her complaining that his drink tasted like barbecue.

Police have said there are no signs of foul play. Within the last few days, it's been revealed that the family has hired a large personal injury law firm to help with the investigation.

No timeline has been given for when the toxicology report and autopsy will be made public. Strain's obituary reveals even more details about the kind of life he lived.