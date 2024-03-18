New Riley Strain Video Shows Him Engaging With Police

Newly-released video shows Riley Strain — the man missing since his visit to Luke's 32 Bridge bar in Nashville on March 8 — interacting with a police officer.

Luke's 32 Bridge is named after Luke Bryan.

Riley Strait is a 22-year-old University of Missouri student who was visiting Nashville for a fraternity event.

He's 6-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Metro Nashville Police shared bodycam video taken by a police officer along Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge. This would seemingly confirm that after passing through the intersection of Gay St. and 1st Ave. N. (as shown in previous videos), Strain continued to head north along Gay.

Most striking about the video is the ease in which Strain is moving and the calm and collected nature of the exchange. He doesn't appear to be distressed, police say. Furthermore, he speaks clearly.

Watch as the police officer and Strain exchange little more than pleasantries. The officer appeared to be investigating a broken truck window and police say he was in the area for 45 minutes. That's also pertinent info.

On Sunday, two TikTok users joined the search and uncovered Strain's bank card on an embankment just north of the area he's seen in in this above video. The card was among garbage near James Robertson Pkwy and Riverfront Park.

Steven Fischer, who identifies as a private investigator for missing persons on X/Twitter, shared a relevant graphic showing how the height of the river fell significantly between March 8 and March 17.

It's not clear if receding waters revealed the garbage or if it had been discoverable all along.

Police have said they do not suspect foul play in Strain's disappearance. Crews have been searching the area and water since the initial 911 call was placed on March 9. A homeless man said he also encountered Strain, adding that he seemed to be very intoxicated and nearly fell into the river.

"He was very, very intoxicated," the unidentified man tells Fox 17 in Nashville. "I’ve never seen anybody stumble that hard before."