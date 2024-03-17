Riley Strain Update: Bank Card Discovered By the Cumberland River

A bank card belonging to Riley Strain has been discovered on the Cumberland River embankment by Gay Street in downtown Nashville, according to a tweet from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The search continues for the 22-year-old Missouri native, who went missing last Friday (March 8) during a visit to Nashville.

Strain was last seen after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's Lower Broadway bar, 32 Bridge, which is owned by TC Restaurant Group. According to initial reports, the bartender decided not to serve him on the grounds that he was already heavily intoxicated, and he was escorted outside the premises.

Bryan offered prayers for the missing man, and shared the tip line number with his fans on social media. Then, on Friday (March 15), the bar issued a statement, saying that it proactively released all security camera footage and all other relevant information to police to assist in the search. 32 Bridge also stated that Strain was only served one alcoholic drink during his visit to the bar, and that he was there with a group of other people, none of whom left with him.

Police are also continuing to review security camera footage taken from multiple different angles, showing part of the path Strain walked before he went missing. One video shows him suffering a fall near a cement-encased traffic pole along Church Street. He's very slow to get up from that fall, and appears to be holding his head, leading some to speculate that he may have suffered an injury.

The search continues for Strain. He is 6'5 with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair, according to a police statement. Anyone who has seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to call the tip line at 615-862-8600.