Ringo Starr Just Made a Big Move in the World of Country

It's hard to believe that there's anything in the world of music that the Beatles never did, but none of the legendary foursome have ever played the Grand Ole Opry. Next month, though, Ringo Starr is changing that.

Starr — who recently released his country album Look Up — was performing the first of two headlining Ryman shows on Tuesday night (Jan. 14) when Grand Ole Opry member Emmylou Harris surprised him onstage to make the official invitation.

"When is that, July?" Starr said in response, jokingly pondering about whether or not he might be able to make it.

"I'd love to. It's an honor and a pleasure. Thank you," he said.

Starr will perform his Opry debut on Feb. 21. The night will be part of the institution's 100th anniversary celebration, which is taking place throughout 2025.

Though the Beatles are best known as titans of the rock and pop worlds, the group has always had some country ties. Starr put out his first country album back in 1970, called Beaucoups of Blues, and he's continued to embrace the genre and its artists in the decades since.

Most recently, Look Up was born out of a collaboration between Starr and T. Bone Burnett, who wrote or co-wrote the bulk of the songs on Starr's new album. Their partnership dates back to 2022, when the two men met at an event and Starr asked Burnett to write some songs for an EP. The results were a group of country tracks that make up the backbone of Look Up.