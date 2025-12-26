Grand Ole Opry legend Stu Phillips has died. The trailblazing Canadian country artist and longtime Opry member was 92 years old.

Heart of Texas Records’ Tracy Pitcox shared the news on Christmas Day, writing, “The eldest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Stu Phillips, passed away today at the age of 92.”

The Opry later confirmed his passing, posting a tribute image of Phillips performing on its historic stage and adding, “Thank you, Stu Phillips — who was our oldest living Opry member — for your music, friendship, and 58 years as part of the Opry family.”

A Six-Decade Opry Legacy

Phillips joined the Grand Ole Opry on June 1, 1967, marking more than 58 years as part of the institution. Born January 19, 1933, near Montreal in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, he became the most senior Opry member at the time of his death.

His career began in his teens, when he performed on radio shows in Montreal before traveling to fairs and rodeos across Western Canada. By the late 1950s, he was hosting popular programs for the CBC, including The Outrider and Red River Jamboree.

In the 1960s, Phillips found success as both a recording artist and songwriter. His No. 1 Canadian hit “Kathy Keep Playing” led him to RCA Records and a move to Nashville, where he scored several American chart hits — including “Vin Rosé,” “Bracero,” and his Top 20 single “Juanita Jones.”

From Canada to Country Music History

Phillips’ early albums — including Echoes of the Canadian Foothills and A Visit to British Columbia — blended folklore with heartfelt country storytelling. His smooth baritone and love for narrative helped bridge Canadian and Nashville traditions at a time when few artists made that leap.

Beyond the Opry, Phillips hosted the syndicated TV variety series Music Place in the 1970s and toured extensively — from Vietnam with the USO to stages across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

He became an American citizen in 1998, though he remained a beloved member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

A Life Beyond the Stage

Later in life, Phillips became an ordained Episcopalian minister and owned Long Hollow Winery in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, for many years. His son, Joel, and daughter-in-law, Benita, now operate the family business.

Former bandmate Roger Ball remembered Phillips fondly, writing on Facebook: “I am very saddened to learn Stu Phillips passed away today. He was a great singer and a very kind gentleman… Stu was my first Grand Ole Opry gig. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Remembering a Gentleman of Country Music

From his early days on Canadian radio to decades on the Opry stage, Stu Phillips embodied grace, faith, and the quiet steadiness that defined a generation of country performers.

He leaves behind a legacy of music — and a reminder that one voice, shared with heart and humility, can echo across borders and generations.