Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, has died. She was 34.

Authorities believe the aspiring actress may have suffered a drug overdose, according to emergency dispatch audio obtained by People.

Victoria was the daughter of the No Country for Old Men star and his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

What Happened

Victoria was found unresponsive early Thursday morning (Jan. 1) at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatch audio described the incident as a “code 3 for the overdose, color change.” In medical terms, “color change” refers to cyanosis — a lack of oxygen in the blood that can cause the skin, lips, and nails to appear blue or purple.

The San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department confirmed they responded to a report of a medical emergency at the Fairmont around 2:52 a.m. on Jan. 1.

NBC Bay Area later reported that the woman found dead at the hotel was believed to be Victoria Jones. Police say no foul play is suspected, though an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Her Recent Legal Struggles

Court documents show that Victoria had faced a series of legal challenges over the past year.

In April 2025, she was arrested in Napa County, Calif., and charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She pleaded not guilty.

Two months later, in June, she was arrested again in Napa County on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and also pleaded not guilty.

Her Career + Family

Victoria followed in her father’s footsteps with several on-screen appearances, including roles in Men in Black II (2002), The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), and a brief appearance in One Tree Hill (2003).

She is survived by her father, mother, and her brother, Austin Jones, 43.