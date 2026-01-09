Roger Ewing, remembered by many as the kind-hearted Deputy Marshal Thad Greenwood on Gunsmoke, has died. He was 83.

His family shared news of his passing in an obituary, confirming that he died on December 18, 2025. No cause of death was given.

Ewing’s portrayal of Thad — a loyal young deputy and handyman — left a lasting mark on one of television’s most enduring Westerns.

Though he appeared on Gunsmoke for just two years, his presence across 50 episodes helped define a memorable stretch of the show’s long-running legacy.

From High School Satire to the Gunsmoke Set

Ewing’s path to acting began in an unexpected place: a high school variety show parodying Gunsmoke itself. That early moment sparked something that would stay with him.

After a year of college and some time working as a lifeguard, he took a leap toward the screen. He made his uncredited film debut in 1964’s Ensign Pulver, then quickly landed guest roles on Bewitched, The Bing Crosby Show, The Baileys of Balboa, and Rawhide.

Later that same year, he stepped into Dodge City — and into the role that would make him a familiar face in homes across the country.

Life Beyond the Spotlight

Though his acting career slowed after the early 1970s, Ewing didn’t step away from storytelling entirely.

He found a new lens through photography — one that took him across the globe, from Mexico and Europe to Russia and the South Pacific.

Later in life, he remained rooted in the community. In 2003, he ran for a city council seat in his hometown of Morro Bay, California.

A Legacy of Stillness and Strength

Roger Ewing never married and had no children, but he leaves behind a family who loved him — and a quiet legacy that touched many.

His time on screen was brief, but lasting. He showed up, played it straight, and let the work speak — the way cowboys used to.