Joe Ely, a Texas-born singer-songwriter hailed for his pioneering work in country and rock in the '70s, '80s and beyond, has died. He was 78 years old.

How Did Joe Ely Die?

His family confirmed the news on social media, saying that his cause of death was complications of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson's disease and pneumonia.

Ely died at home in Taos, N.M., with his wife Sharon and daughter Marie at his side.

Who Was Joe Ely?

Born on Feb. 9, 1947, in Amarillo, Texas, Ely moved to Austin and became a pioneer of a wave of country rock artists that shaped the Americana, outlaw and roots music formats.

He formed his first band, the Flatlanders, in the early '70s and released his first solo album, a self-titled project, in 1977.

A year later, he met punk rock group The Clash, and the two acts would later go on to tour together — the first iteration of Ely's remarkable ability to find common ground with artists across genre lines.

READ MORE: The Country Artists Who Have Died in 2025

Ely signed to MCA Records in the late '70s and built a prolific discography as a critically acclaimed solo artist, though he was just as well known for sharing the stage with other musical legends.

Joe Ely Dead Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

Among those were acts including Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Linda Ronstadt, Lyle Lovett, Uncle Tupelo and Guy Clark.

What Accolades Did Joe Ely Win During His Career?

In the '90s, he earned a CMA Awards nomination for his work with a short-lived super-group he formed with John Prine, John Mellencamp and James McMurtry, called Buzzin' Cousins. His collective Los Super Seven also won a Grammy for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album in 1999.

Ely received the one-year designation of "Texas State Musician" in 2016, and he was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in 2022.

READ MORE: Country Artists Who Are Living With Chronic Illnesses

After his death, the Country Music Hall of Fame remembered the singer-songwriter in a statement.

Joe Ely Dead Gary Miller, Getty Images loading...

"Joe Ely performed American roots music with the fervor of a true believer who knew music could transport souls," CEO Kyle Young wrote. "His distinctive musical style could only have emerged from Texas, with its southwestern blend of honky tonk, rock & roll, roadhouse blues, Western swing and conjunto."

When Did Joe Ely Announce His Illness?

Ely announced that he'd been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease in September 2025, just a few months before his death.

"Music has been my salvation through all of this," he said in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman. "I still get joy from singing and playing. That's what keeps me going."

Joe Ely is one of several legends that the country music community lost this year. Keep reading to remember the other stars who died in 2025.