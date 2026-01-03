After reports surfaced confirming that Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, died on Thursday (Jan. 1), many are learning more about the 34-year-old’s troubled past and brief career in Hollywood.

Her Legal Troubles

According to People, Victoria had been arrested at least twice in the past year, court records show.

On April 28, 2025, she was taken into custody in California’s Napa County and charged with three misdemeanors.

Victoria was charged with obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription. She pleaded not guilty.

This arrest, in hindsight, appears to have been a missed opportunity for intervention — one that might have helped her regain control of her life.

Her second arrest came less than two months later. On June 17, 2025, she was detained again in Napa County and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. She entered a not guilty plea on July 1.

Her Acting Career

Victoria was the daughter of Men in Black star Tommy Lee Jones and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

She followed in her famous father’s footsteps with small roles in his films, including Men in Black II (2002) and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005). She also made a brief appearance in One Tree Hill in 2005.

According to IMDb, her final screen credit came in 2014’s The Horseman, also directed by her father.

Their working relationship wasn’t always easy. In a 2006 interview with The New Yorker, Jones shared a story about firing his daughter from a project after she refused to get out of bed for an early morning call time.

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” he said at the time. “But one morning, she wouldn’t get up. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her.”

How She Died

Victoria was found unresponsive early Thursday morning (Jan. 1) at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the aspiring actress may have suffered a drug overdose, according to emergency dispatch audio obtained by People.

Police have stated that no foul play is suspected, and an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

