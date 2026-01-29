Rob Schneider’s wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, has filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage, according to court documents filed in Maricopa County, Ariz., on Dec. 8.

Patricia, 37, cited that the marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation,” reported the Daily Mail.

Rob, 62, married Patricia in a private Los Angeles ceremony in 2010. At the time, he called it “the happiest day of my life,” adding: “We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon.”

Read More: 30 Searing Country Songs About Divorce, Ranked

The couple shares two daughters: Miranda Scarlett (13) and Madeline Robbie (9).

The comedian is also the father of country-rock artist Elle King, 36, from a previous relationship with model London King.

A Complicated Relationship With Elle King

While Rob is best known for his comedy career, his connection to the country music world is through Elle King, who has collaborated with artists such as Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert.

Their relationship became tabloid fodder in 2024 when King spoke openly about their estrangement and difficult past.

“He forgot my birthdays. He sent me to fat camp,” King told People, adding that she could go “four or five years” without speaking to him.

After her comments went viral, Schneider issued a public apology on Tucker Carlson’s show — a move that didn’t exactly land well with his daughter.

“An apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right?” she said. “Means nothing.”

Get our free mobile app

Despite the tension, King has said her intent wasn’t to attack her dad, but to release years of inner turmoil: “Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don’t have to carry it for the rest of your life.”

No details have been made public yet about custody or financial arrangements in the divorce.