Robert Irwin is officially a dancing star! The conservationist was crowned the newest champion of Dancing with the Stars after winning Season 34 with his partner, Whitney Carson, on Tuesday (Nov. 25).

Ahead of his final performance, his mother Terri Irwin shared a touching message to her son, along with a throwback video of him as a young boy.

“Robert, when you dance for the final time tomorrow, I will be holding a lifetime of love in my heart,” she wrote in the caption. “You were the boy full of wonder and adventure, with such compassion for every creature. Your father’s son.”

“This journey of dance will shape your life forever. Treasure this day always,” she added.

The video montage Terri shared is filled with clips of Robert as a small child. It opens with his late father, Steve Irwin, holding him up and introducing him to a crowd of fans, proudly talking about the moment he became a dad.

From there, the montage shows Robert toddling around with all kinds of animals and reptiles. The scenes featuring Steve carry an extra emotional weight — Robert was barely 3 years old when his father was struck by a stingray while filming the documentary Ocean’s Deadliest. Steve died from his injuries on Sept. 4, 2006.

Robert Irwin Wins Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars

When Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars wrapped, it was Robert holding the Mirrorball trophy. Despite suffering a rib injury before the finale, he pushed through the pain and took home the win.

His victory comes with a meaningful bit of family history. Ten years ago, his older sister, Bindi Irwin, won Season 21 of the show with partner Derek Hough.

"I remember watching my sister raise that Mirrorball trophy 10 years ago to the day... and it just felt like, 'Wow, what a privilege that we are here,'" he says after his win. "And that pressure was there, but it was just the pressure to be the best version of ourselves."