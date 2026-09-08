Johnny Cash’s Daughter Rosanne Cash Postpones Shows Due to ‘Medical Emergency’

Rosanne Cash, the eldest daughter of Johnny Cash, has postponed three upcoming concerts after experiencing an “unexpected medical emergency.”

The four-time Grammy winner's team shared the news Monday (Sept. 7), saying Rosanne is recovering under the care of her doctors.

They have temporarily advised her not to travel or perform, though no details about her medical emergency have been made public.

Rosanne Cash must postpone her performances due to an unexpected medical emergency. She is recovering under her doctors’ supervision, who have recommended a temporary restriction on travel and performing. The restriction is impacting her upcoming Wyoming and Montana shows. Rosanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances.

Rosanne Cash Postpones Three Shows

The medical emergency affects three dates on Rosanne's current tour with musician John Leventhal.

The pair were scheduled to perform Tuesday in Sheridan, Wyoming, Wednesday in Billings, Montana, and Saturday in Bozeman, Montana. Rosanne has been touring with Leventhal since August, with additional performances scheduled through January.

Brett Carlsen, Getty Images Brett Carlsen, Getty Images

Her team did not provide a timeline for her return to the stage, but said Rosanne looks forward to rescheduling the postponed appearances.

Cash Family Legacy

Rosanne's career began with her famous father's influence, but she went on to establish a celebrated career of her own.

Read More: Columbia Records Dropped Johnny Cash and Stunned Nashville

She spent time touring with Johnny Cash in the 1970s before launching her recording career. Her breakthrough came with Seven Year Ache in 1981, and her music throughout the 1980s and 1990s established her as a major name in country music.

In 2009, Rosanne recalled that Johnny gave her a list of 100 essential country songs he believed she needed to know.

“It took me, I think, until now, to realize that he was really giving me himself, a part of his heart and soul,” she told NPR.

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Johnny died in 2003 at 71. He shared Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara with his first wife, Vivian Liberto. Johnny and Liberto were married from 1954 until 1967 before he married June Carter in 1968.