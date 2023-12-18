The Voice Season 24 is about to wrap, and country singer Ruby Leigh is hoping to secure a big win. She's also hoping to give her coach Reba McEntire her first win in her rookie season on the show.

Team Reba has two contestants left in the fight, Leigh and Jacquie Roar, who narrowly avoided elimination last week as she sang to keep herself in the competition. Others who have advanced to the Top 5 are Lila Forde from John Legend's team, and Huntley and Mara Justine, who are representing Team Niall Horan.

Ruby Leigh has captivated the nation with her unique yodeling vocals since day one during the blind auditions. She has continued to develop throughout the weeks of the competition, proving she's not just a one-trick pony. However, she has demonstrated her love of country music week after week, bringing several classics to the stage.

Let's take a look at her top performances from Season 24 of The Voice.

Patsy Montana's "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart"

Right off the bat, Leigh impressed the coaches during her blind audition, kicking off her journey on The Voice with a rocking rendition of Pasty Montana's "I Wanna Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart." Leigh owned the stage like it was her weekly gig as she belted out the classic tune and showed off her yodeling abilities. It's no surprise she turned all four chairs!

John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

It's not easy to take such a popular song and make it your own, but good artists can embody the emotion of any track. Leigh let her powerful vocals shine on her version of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." She released any nerves she might have been concealing as she opened the song holding some long high notes. The country singer showed restraint as she softened her voice and drew the audience in with each verse.

LeAnn Rimes' "Blue"

Getting back to her yodeling roots, Leigh let her voice bring the emotion to LeAnn Rimes' "Blue." From a technical standpoint, the song is not easy to sing. However, Leigh is not an ordinary singer, and it was a perfect choice to bring in her ability to yodel — much to the delight of coach John Legend, who watched this one with a big smile on his face.

Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time"

One key to being a standout singer is demonstrating your range in executing all kinds of songs. Leigh had the audience in the palm of her hand with her rendition of Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time." She received some claps mid-song from coach Niall Horan, while Gwen Stefani watched with an approving smile on her face. It was the perfect song to show off Leigh's sensitive side.

Reba McEntire's "You Lie"

If you're going to cover a song from your coach, you better nail it. Leigh received high praise from McEntire as she flawlessly delivered her 1990 single "You Lie." The country icon was moved to tears, actually, as she told Leigh, "You blew it out of the water." The contestant's performance also brought out emotions from Stefani, who was wiping tears from her face, too.

The two-part season finale of Season 24 of The Voice begins Monday, Dec. 18 at 8PM ET on NBC.