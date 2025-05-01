Here’s What Happens When a Man Throws His Underwear Onstage During a Woman’s Performance

It's not unheard of for women to throw their undergarments — bras, panties — onstage while watching a male artist perform. But a man doing the same? That's rare.

We have the ladies of Runaway June to thank for this amazing story, as they were guests on Taste of Country Nights recently and dished on the time a male fan threw his tighty whities onto the stage during a live concert.

Natalie Stovall, who plays fiddle and sings in the band, recalls when a pair of Fruit of the Looms headed toward her at a maximum velocity.

"I've had some tighty whities thrown at me before," she says.

Get our free mobile app

Even her bandmates, Jennifer Wayne and Stevie Woodward, didn't know about this. They were shocked! Stovall says she was playing the fiddle when a pair of briefs flew right at her, flung from the audience.

Fortunately, she found it hilarious.

"I picked them up with my fiddle bow and I started swinging them around," she remembers, laughing.

As her bandmates were laughing and saying "oh my gosh," at the same time, Stovall continued: "The crowd was like, 'Ahhh!'"

Stovall says that it was "so funny," and it hasn't happened since.

"It only happened once and I didn't want them close to me — that's why I was swinging them with my bow."

Guys, let's not make this a trend.

PICTURES: See the Nastiest Band Breakups in Country Music History Country music is a little more polite in public than some genres, but that doesn't mean the gloves don't come off in private. We tend to assume all of our favorite country artists are good friends with their bandmates, but when they go their separate ways, sometimes the truth turns out to be very different. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker