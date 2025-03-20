This Could Be the Weirdest Place a Country Artist Has Been Asked to Play a Concert

Could an elevator be the strangest place a country artist has been asked to perform a full concert?

Runaway June were guests on Taste of Country Nights, and host Evan Paul asked them about the weirdest place that they have ever been asked to play a live show.

As they were thinking, we shared with them the time that Keith Urban said he once had to play a concert on the actual baggage carousel at an airport for guests as they came to claim their baggage.

Runaway June band member and John Wayne's granddaughter, Jennifer Wayne, spoke up about a time when the manager of a radio station asked them to play a concert in an elevator as it went up and down all day.

"One PD (program director) wanted us to play in an elevator for people — and we were like, 'Okay, that's kind of pushing it! That's a little awkward.'"

To clarify, the manager of the radio station wanted the three girls to set up with instruments and all and play their music on the elevator as it went up and down and people got on and off of it.

After the bandmates all started cracking up as they recalled the story that Wayne told, we were left to wonder if they actually did play that show in the elevator.

"I was like, 'This is going pretty far with this little, ya know, favor thing,'" she says, remembering what she told the station.

Get our free mobile app

I didn't have the guts to ask if they did do it, because on the off chance that they did have to go through with it, I didn't want them to feel awkward having to talk about that time.

14 Country One-Hit Wonders That Deserved a Second Chance It's hard to believe that these artists only had one big mainstream hit during the course of their careers! Read on to rediscover some music you haven't heard in quite a while. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak