Naomi Cooke is a mom-to-be. The former Runaway June frontwoman announced her pregnancy by debuting a baby bump during a performance at the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday night (March 14.)

The news broke during an all-star throwback showcase helmed by Lainey Wilson, in which acts like Jelly Roll, Blanco Brown, LoCash and more took the stage to perform their favorite hits from the '70s, '80s, '90s and more. When it was Cooke's turn to take the stage, she was introduced as a "duo," and it soon became clear why: Cooke rocked a sheer mesh outfit that highlighted her belly, and gave an upbeat and high-energy performance of Whitney Houston's 1987 mega-hit, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

Cooke married singer Martin Johnson, who is the frontman of emo outfit Boys Like Girls and new wave pop-punk group Night Game, in July 2021. According to social media, the couple tied the knot in a small, "summer camp-themed" wedding in Bald Mountain Camp Resort in Oquossoc, Me.

In 2022, Cooke celebrated the one-year anniversary of her wedding with a throwback shot of the special day, writing "I would marry you a thousand times. Maybe I have."

The singer hasn't yet shared her pregnancy news on social media, nor did she drop any details about her due date or the sex of her baby-to-be. It's Cooke and Johnson's first child together.

Cooke was a founding member of Runaway June, and she fronted the trio for seven years. In February 2022, she announced she was stepping away to pursue a solo career. Singer Stevie Woodward stepped in to replace Cooke as lead singer of the band.

It was the second major shake-up for Runaway June within a couple of years: Another original member, Hannah Mulholland, left the band in 2020, and was replaced by Natalie Stovall. Another Runaway June member, Jennifer Wayne, welcomed her first child in early 2022.