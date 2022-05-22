Friday night (May 20) marked a very special occasion for Runaway June: It was the trio's first time appearing on the bill in their latest incarnation, with Jennifer Wayne and Natalie Stovall joined by brand-new band mate Stevie Woodward.

But Woodward wasn't the only member of the Runaway June family making her Opry debut on Friday. Wayne's four-week-old daughter Lily also made an appearance backstage.

"Stevie and Lily made their Opry debut tonight!!!!" the band wrote on Twitter after the show, posting a snapshot of the trio, along with baby Lily cradled in her mom's arms. Of course, no first visit backstage at the Opry would be completely without a celebrity encounter, and Lily got to meet Lauren Alaina, who was also on the lineup that evening, and who joined the foursome for the photo.

Lily, whose full name is Lily Maria Moody, is Wayne's first child with her husband Austin Moody. She was born in April 2022, and when Wayne announced the birth of her daughter, she posted a slideshow of sweet snapshots of baby Lily's first days in the world -- including a photo of her first interactions with Wayne's other baby, her dog Blue.

In addition to Wayne's journey into parenthood, Runaway June have seen several career changes over the past two years. The trio originally consisted of Wayne, Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland, but Mulholland left the band in spring 2020 and was replaced by Natalie Stovall. Under that lineup, they released a holiday EP called When I Think About Christmas and a three-pack of new songs called backstory.

In February 2022, Cooke -- the lead vocalist of the group -- announced that she, too, would be departing the Runaway June lineup to pursue a solo career. In April, the band announced that Woodward would take Cooke's place as vocalist and frontwoman of Runaway June.