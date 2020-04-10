Ryan Hurd to Maren Morris on Her Birthday: ’30 Looks Beautiful on You’

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris seem to be making the most of their time in coronavirus quarantine, loving on their new baby boy and celebrating Morris' 30th birthday.

The "Girl" singer turns 30 on Friday (April 10), and her husband gave fans a glimpse into their life at home right now with a sweet photo of the new mom and her 3-week-old son, Hayes:

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM," Hurd writes alongside the heartwarming picture of Morris and their little one cuddling in bed. "Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3-week old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours!"

Hayes Andrew Hurd was born into the world on March 23, 2020, and while his birth is a blessing, it comes at a crazy time: In the middle of a worldwide pandemic. Morris delivered the baby boy via emergency Caesarean section after being in labor for 30 hours, later noting that delivering "in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are." She also shared that the atmosphere of the maternity ward, was "eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene."

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured," she said in a lengthy post about her labor, shared via Instagram. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that."