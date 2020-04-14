Ryan Hurd's new cover of Taylor Swift's song "False God" has the country-turned-pop superstar's approval. Shortly after Hurd shared his studio rendition of the song on Tuesday (April 14), Swift responded with a tweet.

Readers can hear Hurd's version of "False God" above. The singer and songwriter had been covering the song during his Platonic Tour earlier this year.

"Thank you @taylorswift13 for the song clinic," Hurd writes on Twitter of the song. "It felt like a deep dive into someone else’s poetry."

"Love this so much," Swift responded a few hours later.

"False God" comes from Swift's 2019 album Lover. She co-wrote and co-produced the track with friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Hurd has proven his Swift fandom before: In 2019, he was frequently covering her song "Dress," from 2017's Reputation, on tour. A native of Kalamazoo, Mich., Hurd has written songs for Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and others, and is also a recording artist himself. He's released three EPs and had a Top 30 single with his song "To a T."

He is also married to fellow artist Maren Morris. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, and welcomed their first child, a boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd.