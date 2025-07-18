Sadie Robertson’s Baby Belly Is Bumpin’ in Adorable New Maternity Photoshoot

Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, are patiently awaiting the arrival of their third child.

In a new post, Robertson shared some tender maternity photos showing her baby bump and their family of four — soon to be five.

“So thankful for these captured moments,” she writes with the photos. “I love my little fam so much, and I am so incredibly grateful for it to grow! These girls will be the best big sisters ever!"

The photos show the family on the beach, playing in and out of the sand. Sadie's in jeans and a white tank, her bare belly fully showing in the pictures.

In many of the photos, the couple's daughters, 4-year-old Honey and 2-year-old Haven, are running around and being playful with mom's belly, putting sand on it.

“I’m amazed everyday [sic] by who they are becoming,” Robertson continues. “Thank you Jesus for the blessing of life!”

Her third pregnancy hasn't been all smooth sailing. Back in April, the Duck Dynasty star shared that food poisoning put her in the emergency room. She was evening having contractions and was concerned she might be in pre-term labor.

Thankfully, she ended up being okay pregnancy wise, but did end up contracting a sinus infection and bronchitis.

The pair announced that they family was growing on Valentine’s Day this year.

“Our hearts are so full,” she said at the time. “Another little love joining the Huff family.”

The Huffs have been busy outside of getting ready for baby No. 3. In addition to Robertson’s Whoa That’s Good podcast and speaking engagements, the whole Robertson family has been filming their new television show, Duck Dynasty: The Revival.