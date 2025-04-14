Early Contractions Send Pregnant Sadie Robertson on ‘Whirlwind’ Hospital Visit

Sadie Robertson Huff is coming off a rollercoaster of a weekend that resulted in a hospital visit.

The Whoa That's Good podcast host — who is pregnant with her third child — says it has been "whirlwind of a couple of days!"

Sharing a video of herself in a public bathroom cradling and rubbing her baby bump, Robertson Huff detailed the wild events. "Thursday night we got to Florida to enjoy some family time before I was supposed to speak Saturday morning at a conference in Destin," she explains in the caption.

"Friday afternoon I got hit with what we think was food poisoning, and it was rough," she continues. "I ended up in the hospital having consistent contractions every 3 minutes for a couple of hours."

"Thankfully I got the best care in a hospital and they were able to confirm I was not in preterm labor, just the aftermath of the food poisoning."

However, that's not where the story ends: Apparently, Robertson Huff need medical attention for another issue that was bothering her on Sunday (April 13).

"This morning [Sunday] I woke up back at the doctor with a sinus infection and bronchitis," the soon-to-be mom of three reveals.

"This pregnancy has been wild, but I am just so thankful baby is kicking around in the womb unbothered by wild ride we’ve been on. Praying we make a turn today!" she adds.

Robertson Huff is already a mother of two daughters: Honey James, 3, and Haven Belle, 1, whom she shares with her husband, Christian Huff. The couple have been married since 2019 and have been very open in sharing their lives on social media.

The pair announced their third pregnancy on Valentine's Day this year with a sweet carousel of photos.

We'll see even more of Robertson Huff and her extended family when Duck Dynasty makes its return to television on May 28. The reality show originally shared 2012-2017. The revival will also air on A&E.

