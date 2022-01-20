Sadie Robertson Points Out Something About Her Dad We Just Can’t Unsee Now

Earlier this month, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson celebrated 30 years of marriage to his wife Korie. Their daughter, Sadie Robertson Huff, also recognized the accomplishment and pointed out something striking about her and her father.

Huff — whose new book Who Are You Following? is released on Feb. 1 — shared a throwback photo of her mom and dad on Instagram. Her caption starts sweet, with "Your love is so beautiful! Y’all show off the beauty of Gods love, grace and power through the way that you love each other and our family!"

Then, she makes reference to her father's dimples, and it gets interesting from there:

Taking to Instagram Story after sharing that picture, the 24-year-old did a side-by-side of herself and her dad from 30 years ago. Let's be honest: They could be twins!

Yes, Sadie Robertson, we are shook.

"I request sometime in the next 30 years dad bringing back the baby face dimples and mom busting out the cactus ear rings [sic]," Robertson adds to her caption.

In the comments, Korie Robertson reveals she no longer has those earrings, but Willie still has the dimples.

Willie Robertson has had quite a few transformations since his childhood. That boyish face eventually grew an epic beard, but in June 2020, he cut off his long hair and tidied up his facial hair. It was his first haircut in 15 years, he shared at the time. That more modern look is what he still keeps today, but no one is ruling out a return to the clean-shaven look.

He's certainly surprised his fans before.

