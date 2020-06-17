Hank Williams, Jr.'s son, Sam Williams, turned to social media on Tuesday night (June 16) to share fond memories of his late sister, Katherine "Katie" Williams-Dunning, days after she died in a car accident.

The country legend's 27-year-old daughter died on Saturday night (June 13) in Henry County, Tenn., about 100 miles west of Nashville, when the 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed a median and rolled over. The Tahoe crossed through the highway's northbound lanes and stopped on the shoulder, according to reports. Her husband, 29-year-old Tyler Dunning, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after suffering injuries, while she was pronounced dead.

Her brother initially turned to Facebook to ask for prayers after the accident, writing, "My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning."

He followed that with days of social media silence, which he broke on Tuesday night by posting a picture of himself and Katherine with her two children..

Williams followed that up by re-posting a post his sister had made in March in which she said that she was trying harder to "be present because this life is not promised."

He also shared a loving photo of himself with his sister, captioning it, "Sambo and Katie Bop," followed by a shot of Katherine that he says was "taken her last day on Earth. My everything."

"Prayers for Beau, Audrey, me, Tyler, Hank, and Mary Jane," he wrote in conclusion, adding, "I will get a donation link for a charity here in Paris tomorrow."

Katherine's half-sister, Holly Williams, turned to social media on Monday (June 15) to share the final family picture with Katie, which was taken on Friday morning (June 12).

"I have no words," Williams writes. "I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie."