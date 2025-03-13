Scotty McCreery’s Son Is Already a George Strait Fan — Just Listen to Him Sing!

It's not a huge surprise that Scotty McCreery is introducing his 2-and-a-half year old son to George Strait's music right away.

McCreery's a massive fan of The King — so much so that he dedicated a whole song to him, called "Damn Strait."

But it looks like little Avery's not content to just listen to Strait's music — he wants to try his hand at singing it himself.

In an adorable new video that looks like it might have been filmed in a studio, McCreery and his son can be heard off-camera paying their own homage to the King of Country. You can hear Avery's sweet little voice as he sings a line from Strait's 1985 hit "The Chair," and honestly, it's a pretty great rendition.

"Who sings that song?" McCreery asks his son.

"George Strait," the young boy confidently replies.

You can't see the father-son duo directly in the clip — the camera instead faces a pane of glass. But from their images reflected in the glass, it looks like McCreery's standing at a studio microphone, holding Avery in his arms.

There's no doubt that Avery's a musical kid. He's been making appearances onstage with his country star dad since he was a newborn, and for his second birthday last October, McCreery and his wife Gabi gave their son a toy drum kit.

It's not clear whether they were in the studio for a recording session or simply hanging out there as a family, but who knows? The future just might hold a studio duet between McCreery and his talented son.