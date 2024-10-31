Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi officially have a full-blown toddler on their hands.

It seems like it was just yesterday that the country couple were welcoming their first child, baby boy Avery. But this month, they're celebrating his second birthday — and the family marked the occasion with a birthday party filled with cars, cake and a special toy that makes perfect sense for a musical baby.

"Swipe to see Avery's first drum solo," Gabi wrote in a birthday post that she and McCreery shared jointly on Wednesday (Oct. 30).

In the video, little Avery's a natural as he sits down at his shiny new drum set, going straight for the kick drum pedal and flashing a grin to his adoring fans as he breaks out the sticks. After his solo, McCreery's voice can be heard in the background singing a snippet of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'."

It's no wonder that Avery takes to the drums so naturally. He's been out on the road with his dad almost since birth, thanks to a "baby bus" customized just for him. He's also been in the spotlight a number of times. Avery even made an appearance onstage when he was just a few months old, during McCreery's cover of John Michael Montgomery's "Be My Baby Tonight."

Scotty and Gabi McCreery's baby boy was born on Oct. 24, 2022.

His full name is Merrick Avery McCreery, and he gets the name "Merrick" from his maternal grandfather.

However, his parents have been calling him by his middle name — Avery — from the start.

McCreery has fully embraced dad life, writing "baby songs" about his experience of fatherhood and posting frequent pictures of himself and his son together.

In their birthday post for Avery, the McCreerys also shared some snapshots of his party — and revealed a glimpse into some of the newly-minted two-year-old's favorite things. It's a pretty safe bet that he's a fan of the movie Cars: His birthday cake was themed around the movie, with cake-toppers shaped like characters Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater.

Racing flags also served as decor for the party, along with a road-themed banner that read "Two Fast."

Little Avery also spent much of his party behind the wheel of a kid-sized red car, and some of the photos even show him offering his party guests joyrides.

In musical news, McCreery recently joined the lineup of Luke Combs and Eric Church's all-star Concert for Carolina, a benefit show that raised funds for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. McCreery is a North Carolina native, and is often vocal about his love for, and continuing involvement in, his home state.