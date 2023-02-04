Scotty McCreery surprised fans with a very special guest at a concert in Knoxville on Thursday night (Feb. 2). The singer brought his 3-month-old son, Avery, on stage with him to help out with a John Michael Montgomery classic.

McCreery was in the middle of a cover of Montgomery's "Be My Baby Tonight" at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium when he left the stage during a musical break and returned with his son, who was decked out in adorable ear protection.

scotty-mccreery-baby-onstage Courtesy of Triple 8 Management loading...

"This is my baby tonight!" McCreery sang to finish the song.

According to a press release, the show marked Avery's first full concert, but it surely won't be his last. In fact, he'll be on tour with McCreery and his wife, Gabi, all the time when the singer hits the road with Brooks & Dunn for their Reboot Tour, which begins in May.

The singer tells Taste of Country that he's hoping to have a custom-designed travel set up for his son starting in March.

"We're calling it the baby bus," McCreery says. "He'll be out there. Gabi will be out there. It'll be fun. It'll be a family affair, which for me, always makes the road so much better than just sitting on a bus all day by yourself or with the band. Having the family there makes it feel a lot more like home."

So, what are the essential items for a "baby bus"?

"We haven't totally tricked it out yet, but I know one of the bunks is gonna be transformed into a crib with rails along it so he can't roll out," the singer details. "We'll have a Pack 'n Play up there. And I'm sure we'll have it baby-proofed, all the corners and stuff. So it'll be a baby bus for sure."

Avery is already displaying a penchant for life on the road, McCreery reveals.

"We're on the go a lot, with me being on the road, and getting back home, going to see family," he explains. "He's kinda taking after both me and Gabi with his go-with-the-flow attitude. He just closes his eyes, goes to sleep."

Bringing baby Avery out on tour will allow McCreery to soak up every second possible of dad life, an experience that the singer says is even more fulfilling than he ever could have dreamed.

"It's definitely the coolest and best thing I've done in my 29 years on Earth, getting to be a dad," he gushes. "And watching him grow up. Watching Gabi be a mom. Every day is a new adventure and we're loving life. He's growing so fast already. He's really been a great baby."

Before he joins Brooks & Dunn on the road, McCreery has several dates left on his headlining Damn Strait Tour, which wraps at the end of April.