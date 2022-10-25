And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24).

The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their time in the hospital celebrating their newest addition. They also shared the name of their newborn son, which is Merrick Avery McCreery.

"Never known a love like this," the McCreerys say in a joint statement via social media. "... 7lbs 13 oz of nothin but love. Thank yall for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God."

A social media slideshow offers an array of photos of baby Avery (who will go by his middle name), including closeup shots of the newborn in his hospital bassinet, as well as some sweet family shots of the three together.

The new addition to the family is the first child for the McCreerys, who got married in 2018 after dating since high school. When they announced their pregnancy in June, Gabi revealed that her plans to tell her country star husband didn't go quite as planned: She intended to share the big news before they went to a hockey game together, but his flight was delayed, and she didn't get the chance. After a night of laying low, she told him the following morning instead.

The couple also shared the baby's sex ahead of time, admitting that they were shocked to find out they were having a boy.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," he told People, who broke their pregnancy news. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

As Gabi's pregnancy continued, the couple continued to share updates with their fans. They shared pictures from their adorable Winnie-the-Pooh-themed baby shower, and revealed that doctors had moved up their due date to Oct. 31 — Halloween! — after originally planning on baby McCreery's arrival in early November.