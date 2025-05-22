Baby McCreery No. 2 is on the way! Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have announced that they are expecting their second child this fall.

The couple shared several photos from a family photoshoot featuring their 2-year-old son, Avery. The carousel of adorable snaps show the current family of three wearing matching denims jeans and white T-shirts.

Avery, however, is sporting a blue sweater that reads "Big Brother."

All three are smiling for the camera in most of the photos, and a few showing Avery pointing to his new title, sprawled across his chest.

In the final image, he's sucking a sucker that was likely a sweet bribe for him to sit still for the pictures.

Fans were curious about a possible pregnancy after the couple shared family photos back in April. The simple studio setup in this social media looks familiar, so it's possible they had an extra set of clothes on set to change into in preparation for sharing the news.

"A new best friend coming this fall!" the couple's social media caption reads, with two blue hearts, which could be an indicator that their second child is also a boy.

Fans Are Excited Scotty McCreery Will Be a Dad Again

Fans have already been filling the comments section with excitement and congratulations for the soon-to-be-family of four.

"Yay!!!! Congrats," fellow country singer Lauren Alaina writes. She placed second as runner-up to McCreery when he won American Idol in 2011.

"So very happy for you as a family!!!!" another person says.

Scotty McCreery's Kids

While a due date for their second child was not shared with their happy announcement, the McCreery family did say they are expecting their new bundle of joy in the fall.

Son Merrick Avery McCreery was born on Oct. 24, 2022. He is named after Gabi's father, Merrick Dugal III. The couple decided to call him by his middle name, Avery.