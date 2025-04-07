Scotty McCreery's 2-year-old son, Avery, is growing into his own personality, and let's just say, it's is a bit on the silly side.

The country singer's wife Gabi recently shared a carousel of photos they had professionally done by photographer Sidney Ashton. In them, the trio pose in coordinating denim, navy and beige outfits.

Scrolling through the snaps, it becomes clear that Avery stole the show that day.

There are several photos of the toddler with a big smile on his face, sitting on dad's shoulders. In another, he sports a sly grin as he looks lovingly at a red lollipop, which — as any parent who's done family photos knows — was likely a bribe of sorts.

There's also a sweet photo of mom and dad planting kisses on their son. The look on Avery's face is that of a teenager who's just a tad embarrassed by his parents' affection.

The last two photos are where things get really silly. In one, Avery leans toward the camera with a surprised look on his face, while the final photo shows him with his hands on his hips giving some sass!

"All the personality these days," Gabi writes in the caption.

Does Scotty McCreery Have Kids?

In 2022, McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed a son named Merrick Avery McCreery, whom they call by his middle name.

The couple — who married in 2018 — have shared several photos and videos of Avery with their followers. McCreery has also written songs about his boy, like "Porch," which speaks to Avery growing up and experiencing the world. But no matter how far he travels, he'll "always have a spot by your daddy on the porch."

The McCreerys are also known to travel together when the American Idol alum hits the road for work. They outfitted a tour bus to accommodate their growing family, including their dog Moose, comfortably.

Avery has been known to run around backstage while daddy prepares for his shows.

Scotty McCreery's 2025 Tour

McCreery is currently on the road as an opener for Kane Brown on his The High Road Tour. The trek will keep him busy through the first week in May.

After criss-crossing all over North America he'll head to Europe for a handful of shows, before returning to the states in June.

In addition to his summer dates, he has two shows plotted for the last few months of the year, with his final show for 2025 set for Dec. 12 in Pompano Beach, Fla.

It sounds like they'll be getting some good use out of that new tour bus!