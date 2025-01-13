Scotty McCreery's son, Avery, might be oblivious to the fact that his father is a famous country singer, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming one of Daddy's biggest fans.

The 2-year-old is known to bop around to dad's music in the car, and recently, he got a private show from American Idol alum.

The sweet moment was caught on video as McCreery sings the lyrics to "Porch" to Avery. The verse he chose is written to his son:

"Little man, little man, climb up in my lap / Leave your little boots by mine on the mat / One day you're gonna make this big world yours / But you'll always have a spot by your daddy on the porch"

McCreery also sings the chorus of the song as Avery — sitting on dad's lap wearing his cowboy boots — has the biggest smile son hi face.

Watch the clip below:

Scotty McCreery Says Avery Is a Fan of His Music

At the age of two, Avery is becoming more aware of the world around him, and of course, he can recognize his father's voice, even in song form. McCreery tells Taste of Country there is one song in particular that Avery is vibing to.

"'Fall of Summer' is the song, like in the car, if he's losing his mind or something, like put that song on and immediately he does this thing, like the conductor thing with his hands to dance," McCreery shared at the 2024 ACM Awards. "It's so cute."

"If you need Avery to calm down — he'll say it too — if you play any of my music, like even the old stuff, he'll go 'daddy, dada,'" he continues. "Like he knows the voice, obviously. It's pretty sweet."