Scotty McCreery Pours Up New Soulful Charlie Wilson Duet, Announces ‘Scooter & Friends’ EP [Listen]

Scotty McCreery just poured fans a smooth surprise they didn’t see coming.

The American Idol alum just released a soulful new duet, “Once Upon a Bottle of Wine,” with R&B legend Charlie Wilson.

The result is a genre-blending track full of heart and soul.

"Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" follows McCreery’s recent collaboration with Hootie & the Blowfish on "Bottle Rockets."

Listen to Scotty McCreery & Charlie Wilson's 'Once Upon a Bottle of Wine':

Both tracks will appear on his just-announced EP, Scooter & Friends, out July 18.

Blending McCreery’s country roots with Wilson’s signature velvet vocals, the duet offers a bluesy, nostalgic sound that feels fresh yet familiar.

"Charlie’s one of those voices you never forget," McCreery gushed about working with Wilson.

"Getting to sing with him on a song that feels both nostalgic and fresh? That’s a dream come true," he added.

McCreery revealed the upcoming release on Instagram, writing, "I’m excited to announce my new EP, Scooter & Friends, drops July 18th!"

Scooter & Friends features a roster of notable collaborations, including tracks with Wilson, Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice, and more.

Why Scooter & Friends?

The EP’s title pays homage to McCreery’s childhood nickname, "Scooter," which is still used by close friends and family today.

While more details about the EP are expected soon, "Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" is available to stream now on all major platforms.

Baby No. 2 on the Way

The new music comes at a joyful and full-circle moment for McCreery.

He and his wife, Gabi, are currently expecting their second child, just two years after welcoming their son, Avery.

With a growing family and a star-studded new EP on the horizon, life is busier — and better — than ever for the “Five More Minutes” singer.