Scotty McCreery's son, Avery, is all of two years old, but already knows how to melt his daddy's heart.

McCreery is out on the road, and he shared a Reel with his millions of followers on Facebook, showing his son running into his arms for a huge hug just after the "Damn Strait" singer finished his set.

"Here's where I go after a show," McCreery writes alongside the video.

Avery is wearing the cutest little pair of cowboy boots and some ear protection as he runs to dad, and they share a huge hug and McCreery rolls around on his back while holding his boy.

The toddler then looks to mess with his daddy's in-ear monitors while McCreery shares some words with his boy. The only thing that could make this moment better is if the country star's song "Five More Minutes" was blaring in the background.

Avery is a huge country music fan already, as he should be. He has already been seen enjoying some George Strait with his dad — he even gave singing a shot not too long ago.

As you can imagine, McCreery's fans are all over the comments section, leaving their hearts:

"I've watched you grow up on American Idol and have followed you for years. And, yes I I did vote for you. Now seeing you and your Little Man just blesses my heart. All love, prayers and blessings for you and your sweet family."

"I love his values & knows what is important!"

McCreery and Dustin Lynch just announced a co-headlining tour, so he'll be on the road this fall.

