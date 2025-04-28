Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch are one for the money and two for the road on their just-announced joint tour.

The country singers have booked a 12-date co-headlining tour for the fall, called the Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery: Two for the Road Tour.

The trek will feature special guests Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit appearing as opening acts on select dates.

The Two for the Road Tour will begin Nov. 6 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich. They pair will then hop scotch across the nation before wrapping things up exactly a month later, Dec. 6, in Duluth, Minn.

McCreery is coming off an electric performance at Stagecoach Music Festival on Sunday (April 27). He's also opening for Kane Brown on his The High Road Tour before heading off to Europe for a handful of dates in the summer.

Lynch is in the midst of his 2025 Las Vegas residency, with dates sprinkled across the calendar. His shows as XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club are the first-ever by a country singer as a part of Wynn Nightlife.

This summer, Lynch will be busy with several festival appearances scheduled across the country.

Scotty McCreery and Dustin Lynch's Two for the Road Tour Dates:

Nov. 6 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Dow Event Center*

Nov. 7 - Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena*

Nov. 8 - Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center*

Nov. 13 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena*

Nov. 14 - Reading, Penn. @ Santander Arena*

Nov. 15 - Canton, Ohio @ Canton Memorial Civic Center*

Nov. 20 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum+

Nov. 21 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Cadence Bank Arena+

Nov. 22 - Corbin, Kent. @ The Corbin Arena+

Dec. 4 - Ralston, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union+

Dec. 5 - Fargo, N.D. @ Scheels Arena+

Dec. 6 - Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena+

* - Walker Montgomery

+ - Sons of Habit