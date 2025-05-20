Scotty McCreery is hoping to pass his love of golf down to his son, Avery, but he has his work cut out for him.

The father-son duo took to the putting green recently for Avery's very first putting lesson. The country singer shared a montage of the big moment on social media. In the first clip, he squares up behind his 2-year-old boy, placing his hands on the putter.

In the next, they line up the shot and take a a swing toegther. Their swing is a little too strong, and the ball ends up bouncing off the flag.

That's when the golf lesson goes off the rails.

Avery runs up to the ball and begins shoving it across the green with the putter. It's not proper form, but at least he's getting closer to his goal. He tries another shot at the hole, but misses again.

The final flip shows the toddler once again shuffling the ball around with his putter, but this time, he's moving away from his target.

From the looks of the video, it would seem Rory McIlroy's green Master's jacket is safe for now.

Fans React to Scotty McCreery Teaching Avery to Play Golf

The comments section is filled with fans applauding the video and gushing over how adorable Avery is:

"The little hand holding that putter and the concentration is everything ... Good job Avery. Keep on it and have fun with daddy."

"OMG, he has really grown! So sweet."

"So beautiful father and son time together."

Who Is Scotty McCreery's Son?

Scotty and his wife Gabi became first-time parents on Oct. 24, 2022. Merrick Avery McCreery is named after Gabi's father, Merrick Dugal III. The couple have elected to call him by his middle name.

