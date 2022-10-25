Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice.

"I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating.

Gabi's father is also no longer the last Merrick in her family. The young couple chose their baby's first name after her dad, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III. Like his grandfather, the newborn will also be called something different than the first name on his birth certificate.

"It's up to Avery now," McCreery shares, finishing the celebratory statement.

Avery McCreery checked in at 7 lbs., 13 oz. and measured 21 in. long at birth. The couple had indicated Gabi was due on Halloween, meaning he arrived a little early.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shares that his son was 11 days early.

"Thank y'all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God," he shares.

The carousel of photos includes just one of the "It Matters to Her" singer holding his son. In the others, baby Avery is either with mama or swaddled and asleep. The family will get a little more than a month together before McCreery has to hit the road again, although he may visit Nashville for the CMA Awards in November.

Avery McCreery is Scotty and Gabi's first child. They married in 2018 after nearly a decade of dating. The high school sweethearts still live in his North Carolina hometown.