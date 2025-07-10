Scotty McCreery's grandmother Janet died on Wednesday (July 9). Hours later, his other grandmother, Paquita, passed, as well.

The back-to-back deaths were revealed by the singer's mother Judy on Facebook. Janet was Judy's mom, and Paquita was her husband (Scotty's dad) Mike's mother.

Scotty McCreery is scheduled to play a concert in Ohio on Thursday night (July 10) and another in Iowa on Friday.

McCreery is very close to his family and extended family and has talked before about his grandparents' influence on him.

His paternal grandfather Bill died in 2015, which led to his radio breakthrough hit song "Five More Minutes."

Related: Remembering the Country Stars Who Died in 2025

On Thursday afternoon (July 10), Scotty confirmed the news.

"My heart is absolutely broken," he begins in a post on social media. "I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I’m choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them."

His words echo his mother's shock and sadness.

"Here is a post I hoped I wouldn’t be making for several years," Judy Cooke McCreery wrote in hers. "My precious mom, age 85, passed away yesterday at WakeMed, shortly after 1PM."

WakeMed is the hospital system in Raleigh, N.C.

Judy McCreery explains that her mother had been battling norovirus and the flu, and as a result, she was dehydrated. She also had pneumonia. "My heart is broken. I have to accept it was her time."

Paquita was 93 years old and had been in declining health, she adds.

The "Bottle Rockets" singer tapped out a few special memories in his Instagram post:

"There really are too many to count. From being on the farm in Elizabeth City or visiting the Outer Banks with Grandma Janet. And then the incredible memories we made at the backyard pool in Pinehurst, all the way to visiting Puerto Rico with Grandma Paquita. Both of them truly taught me what love is all about. I will miss them dearly. If yall could keep my family in your prayers I’d appreciate it."

Janet Hunter Cooke's obituary shares a few details about her life as an elementary school teacher and wife to a state trooper, whom she met when he stopped her in 1960.

"She was his faithful companion and helpmate for 46 years until he passed in 2007," it reads.

Serves for Janet will be on Monday (July 14). They're still pending for Paquita.