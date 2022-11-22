Scotty McCreery has been a father for less than a month, but it's safe to say he is already bonded with his son, Avery.

The singer has shared several photos on social media enjoying lie with his little man, who arrived on Oct. 24, with the latest coming from a family beach trip.

"Offseason beachin w/ my boys," he writes alongside a photo of himself, Avery and the family's dog, Moose. He notes that the photo was taken by his wife, Gabi.

McCreery and his baby boy are bundled in warm clothing, standing on the shore looking out at the water. Avery is snoozing in a baby carrier strapped to the "5 More Minutes" singer's chest. Both McCreery and Moose are smiling at the camera — yes, really!

Since his arrival, baby Avery has been busy. He joined mom and dad for a family Halloween costume, in which they all wore Jack-O-Lantern-themed attire. He enjoyed his first NFL Sunday with his dad, taking in a New England Patriots game. McCreery has shared that the Pats are also his father's favorite team, so it's a multi-generational fandom at this point.

Avery is also a big part of McCreery's music video for his song "It Matters to Her."

The "This Is It" singer and his wife first announced their pregnancy in June and also shared their baby would be a boy. McCreery and Gabi opted for a family name for their son. His first name, Merrick, comes from Gabi's father,Merrick (Tre) Dugal III. They have decided to call him by his middle name, Avery.

Gabi and Scotty are high school sweethearts. They married in June 2018, seven years after he won American Idol.