Scotty McCreery fans were treated to a live performance of his new song "Damn Strait" when he performed it on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week.

The Tuesday television performance marked his first appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show. The pair have a common bond as former American Idol winners, but it sounds like the host just genuinely likes the song. This performance came during her "What I'm Liking" segment, normally reserved for lighter stories and social media videos.

"Damn Strait" is McCreery's second single from his just-released Same Truck album, following the chart-topping "You Time."

The Kelly Clarkson Show performance stayed true to what fans hear on the album, and now on country radio. It was a full band performance, after which Clarkson gave a member of her studio audience $1,000.

Talking about Same Truck, McCreery tells Taste of Country Nights that much of the album was written during the COVID-19 shutdown. In fact, he had another, different album almost ready before he started from scratch.

"So I picked up a guitar for a lot of it and just wrote, basically, a whole new album, and that's most of what you're hearing," he shares during a recent in-studio interview. "A couple of 'em were before, but most of 'em were COVID writes."

Listen to that full, Taste of Country Nights, On Demand interview below, or on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Top 10 Scotty McCreery Songs