Scotty McCreery's megahit from 2017, "Five More Minutes," will find new life this holiday season as it lends its name to a Hallmark Christmas movie. The film, which was inspired by the song, will air on Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries channel on Nov. 20 at 10PM ET.

"Five More Minutes" isn't a Christmas song, though it's got plenty of holiday-adjacent themes, such as gratitude and the importance of quality time with family. McCreery drew inspiration for the song from his relationship with his grandfather, and after he co-wrote it with Frank Rogers and Monty Criswell, he tweeted to his followers, "I think I just wrote my favorite song I've ever written."

Though McCreery won't appear in the Hallmark movie, Five More Minutes, he will be listed as an executive producer on the project. Though it's inspired by his song, the new movie isn't a direct adaption of his story: According to Billboard, it centers around a woman who discovers her late grandfather's journal during the holiday season, and learns new and surprising things about his life.

"Five More Minutes" comes off the track list of McCreery's landmark 2018 album, Seasons Change. The song was his first-ever No. 1 hit single -- an especially impressive feat due to the fact that when he released it, he was in between deals with UMG Nashville and his current label home of Triple Tigers, and therefore did not have the support of a major label to push "Five More Minutes" up the charts at radio.

In the years since he released "Five More Minutes," McCreery has continued to find country music success. He's racked up three more No. 1 hits, including his most recent, "You Time," which comes off his 2021 studio album, Same Truck.

While McCreery himself won't make an appearance in the movie version of Five More Minutes, he's got a track record of spreading musical Christmas cheer: His holiday album, Christmas With Scotty McCreery, came out in 2012.