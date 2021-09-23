Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

I know I am blessed with the most fun job on the planet — getting to sit down with some of country music's biggest stars — and believe me when I say I don't take one day for granted.

This week, we got to sit down with Scotty McCreery. Now, when Scotty comes into the room, he has a charm about him that makes you feel like y'all are and have been good friends forever. With that being said, he made it easy for us to get in and have some fun with him.

Listen for yourself during Ep. 4 of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand:

One thing that is true about Scotty McCreery: His fans are very intent on consuming his new music as soon as they can — and, sometimes, even before they're supposed to. Scotty told us about how his fans got the album title, cover art and release date for his new album, Same Truck, a whole month before they were supposed to even know it was coming out.

He also told us how he had a whole record done and ready to go, but ended up scraping it at the last minute and writing a whole new one. Then, he shared how he and Darius Rucker recently played golf together. Darius is widely thought of as the best golfer in country music, but on this day — well, we're not going to spoil it for you, but "Hootie" had to pay!

At the end of our interview with Scotty McCreery, we play our 60-Second Song Challenge with him. You'll be surprised by the ones he missed and the ones he got correct!

We also got the chance to sit down and talk to a country music newcomer, Drew Parker. He is also a songwriter and wrote songs including "Homemade" by Jake Owen. I asked him about his favorite line in that song — I am always curious about stuff like that — and his response was amazing and unexpected.

Drew is also great friends with Luke Combs, so we got to talk to him about shotgunning beers with Luke, how they write songs together and more. At the end of the interview, you will understand why he is already successful, and going to keep becoming even moreso in the future.

