Everyone knows Scotty McCreery is a genuinely nice guy, which made his seeming snub of comedian Jack Black all the more talked-about after it aired on national television.

McCreery won Season 10 of American Idol, and after his name was announced, the ecstatic singer hugged his mom and dad, his sister, a deejay from Raleigh, his guitar teacher and more, but abruptly turned away when he got to Black, who was left standing with his arms spread as the newly crowned winner walked away.

McCreery explained to the Charlotte Observer that he simply didn't see Black in the clamor of that moment.

"If I had, I would have given him a hug," McCreery said. "It's Jack Black!"

American Idol Finalists: Where Are They Now?

Black — who had performed on the finale earlier in the evening — played up the incident for comic effect during an interview with Conan O'Brien, saying, "We were good friends, or so I thought. It's amazing how something like that can to your head. You win the American Idol and then forget about your best friends."

McCreery laughed about it in the video at the top of the story, telling Taste of Country's Billy Dukes, "If I ever see him again, I will give him a big ol' bearhug, for sure."

That's just one of the untold stories from McCreery's Idol win that Taste of Country covered in this episode of The Secret History of Country Music. Each episode takes fans deeper inside the stories of country music's biggest hits, moments and figures.

Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Kid Rock are among the artists already featured, and episodes about Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and more are still to come. Be sure to subscribe to Taste of Country's YouTube channel so you never miss a new episode.