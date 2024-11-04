Shaboozey Bounces Back on the Hot 100, Ties Morgan Wallen’s Record

Shaboozey is back on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts again with his monster hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."

This uptick marks the 16th week that the song has spent at No. 1 on the all-genre chart, and it's a milestone for Shaboozey, who is now tied with Morgan Wallen for the longest-running Hot 100 chart-topper of the 2020s.

Shaboozey and Wallen have been playing hot potato with the No. 1 spot over the past couple of weeks. "A Bar Song" had been holding steady at the top of the chart for several weeks.

But last week, Wallen released a new song to the charts called "Love Somebody," and de-throned Shaboozey just one week shy of "A Bar Song"'s bid to match the record Wallen's "Last Night" set in 2023.

But not even a new song from Wallen could stop "A Bar Song"'s reign for more than one week, and the song returned to the top spot for a 16th time on Monday (Nov. 4).

Released in April 2024, "A Bar Song" is Shaboozey's biggest mainstream hit to date, and repurposes portions of J-Kwon's 2004 hip-hop megahit, "Tipsy." It is included on the tracklist of Shaboozey's 2024 album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

Shaboozey's biggest-ever mainstream chart outing has put him in rare company in Billboard Hot 100 history. "A Bar Song" and "Last Night" are now tied for the second-longest run in the chart's 66-year history.

Apparently, 16 weeks is the magic number for Billboard Hot 100 megahits: Two more non-country hits are also tied for second place. Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's "Despacito" ruled for 16 weeks in 2017, and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men also held the No. 1 spot for 16 weeks with "One Sweet Day" between 1995 and 1996.

But there's one hit that's still a frontrunner for the all-time longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1, and it's also a country hit. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus spent 19 weeks on top with "Old Town Road" in 2019.