Morgan Wallen Tops The Hot 100, Ends Shaboozey&#8217;s 15-Week Streak

Morgan Wallen Tops The Hot 100, Ends Shaboozey’s 15-Week Streak

Jason Kempin, Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Just one week before Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" would have matched Morgan Wallen's record 16-week streak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 from 2023, he lost his spot at the top — to Wallen himself.

Wallen released his new single, "Love Somebody," on Oct. 18. The song debuted on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, and it immediately shot to No. 1.

That move dethroned Shaboozey after a 15-week run at the top of the chart. Shaboozey first put out "A Bar Song" back in April, and it's earned him massive commercial success, including several televised and major-spotlight performances, as well as his first mainstream country mega-hit.

The song also proved to have staying power on the Billboard Hot 100. Its 15-week stay at the top of the chart makes it the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2024.

But if the song had remained at the top for one week longer, it would have tied with Wallen's "Last Night" for the longest-running top song of the decade thus far. "Last Night" racked up 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023.

Read More: Here Are the Lyrics to Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

As it stands, "A Bar Song" and Harry Styles' "As it Was" are tied for second-longest running No. 1 hit of the decade. Meanwhile, Wallen continues his "Last Night" domination, and adds a third song to his list of tracks that have topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The first Wallen song to hit the top spot on this all-genre chart was "Last Night," and earlier this year, he was back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to his duet with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help."

50 Best Party Songs In Country Music

Have party, need music? This country party songs playlist includes the best party jams from the 2000s, plus many from the '90s, '80s and beyond.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Morgan Wallen, Shaboozey
Categories: Country Music News, Country Songs

More From Taste of Country