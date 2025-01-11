Shaboozey’s Grand Ole Opry Debut Postponed Due to California Fire Evacuation

Shaboozey's much-anticipated debut on the Grand Ole Opry has been postponed due to the wildfires that are currently raging out of control in California.

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" gave Shaboozey one of the biggest singles in country music history in 2024, spending 19 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart and earning him a spot on Billboard's Top 100 Songs from the first 25 years of the 21st century.

He was set to make his big debut on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 18 as part of the Opry's third annual Opry Goes Dolly program, which celebrates Dolly Parton's life and legacy one day before her birthday.

However, the Opry turned to social media on Friday (Jan. 10) to let fans know that Shaboozey was having to reschedule his performance.

"Due to the ongoing wildfire crisis in Los Angeles and evacuation from his LA home, Shaboozey will be rescheduling his Opry debut to occur at a later date," the Opry writes. "Our thoughts are with Shaboozey, Los Angeles, and the surrounding communities during this time."

According to the Opry website, the rest of the evening's festivities will go forward, with performances from Rhonda Vincent, Don Schlitz, Ashley Cooke, Chapel Hart and Sunny Sweeney, among others.

In addition to celebrating Parton's music, Opry Goes Dolly in 2025 will include a Parton impersonator taking pictures with fans at the Opry Plaza, signature Dolly drinks at the Opry House bars, an oversized birthday card for Parton fans to sign and birthday treats baked using Parton's signature Duncan Hines mixes, which the Opry House will hand out to guests who book a tour while supplies last, according to Country Insider.

